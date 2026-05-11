“Trump’s next weapon to wield his power on the world” – Since threatening to annex Greenland in January, Europe has been alert to Trump weaponising gas – and the Telegraph sets out what that threat now looks like in practice.

“Net Zero parties annihilated by Trump-aligned candidates in British and Australian elections” – In Watts Up With That, Eric Worrall notes that voters in both Britain and Australia have just handed governing parties a very clear verdict on Net Zero – and it turns out they have other priorities.

“Bring back coal to Moneypoint, closure was mistake, say engineers” – Gript reports that engineering experts are calling on the Irish Government to restore coal usage at Moneypoint to deal with what they describe as a perilous energy security situation.

“90% subsidised – Bielefeld Germany’s €7 million hydrogen garbage truck fleet sits idle” – A German city spent €7 million on a hydrogen garbage truck fleet, 90% of it taxpayer-subsidised – and the vehicles are now sitting idle. Quite the return on investment, writes P. Gosselin on No Tricks Zone.

“Antarctic ‘triple whammy’ paper lands just as the ice rebounds” – In Watts Up With That, Charles Rotter points out that by the time a new paper warning of unlikely Antarctic sea ice recovery went to press, the ice had already done exactly that – bouncing back in a single year.

“Honda’s $11 billion EV factory in Canada is dead” – Honda’s $11 billion Canadian EV plant – already put on hold for two years – is now reported to be cancelled entirely, in the latest sign that the EV industry’s grand ambitions are colliding with reality, according to InsideEVs.

“Renewable investment companies in denial” – On his Substack, David Turver argues that renewables investment companies are failing to properly evaluate the risks of abolishing carbon taxes and removing ROC subsidies – and investors should be paying attention.