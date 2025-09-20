“The cultification of science” – Thirty years ago, the physicist Alan Sokal hoaxed a social science journal into publishing a paper “liberally salted with nonsense” (in his own words) that “flattered the editors’ ideological preconceptions”. The Sokal Hoax was a taste of things to come, writes Matt Ridley in the Spectator.

“The climate scaremongers: Wind farms don’t work if it’s, er . . . windy” – In the Conservative Woman, Paul Homewood lays out some of the flaws with wind power.

“UK and US in talks to build floating nuclear reactors” – Offshore mini-nukes promise mobile, quick-to-build energy sources for heavy industry and AI, reports the Telegraph.

“The Paris delusion collapses: even the New York Times admits it” – It has taken a full decade, but the mainstream press is finally catching up to what we at WUWT have been saying since the day the Paris Agreement was signed, writes Anthony Watts.

“Train named Ctrl Alt Deleaf to help blast billions of leaves from Great Britain’s tracks” – Network Rail says a train named according to a public vote will join fleet of “unsung hero” leaf-busters this autumn, according to the Guardian.

From the Climate Skeptic today

“The Climate Skeptic Podcast | Episode 12” – Laurie Wastell speaks to Ben Pile, journalist and Daily Sceptic regular, on how the British public are growing increasingly skeptical both of Net Zero and the whole climate alarmist narrative.