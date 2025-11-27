“COP30 fumbles the hard issue into the future” – On CFACT, David Wojick sums up COP30 as a bit of a letdown, dodging the big fights like US funding and fossil fuels.

“Claim: President Trump’s fault CO 2 emissions are still rising” – In WUWT? Eric Worrall argues that despite people blaming Trump for rising CO 2 emissions, global emissions are set to plateau soon – driven largely by China’s renewables boom.

“Newsom’s war on energy is crippling California and undermining our military” – California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s energy policies have driven over 360 companies from the state, causing gas prices to soar and oil production to plummet, writes Vince Fong for Fox News.

“International Energy Agency publishes climate era’s obituary” – The end is nigh – not for the world, but for the climate industrial complex, says Vijay Jayaraj in WUWT?

“Does ‘fish disco’ show we’re dancing to the wrong tune on regulations?” – In the Times, Tom Whipple explains how a plan to scare fish from Hinkley’s cooling pipes spiralled into a £700 million symbol of regulatory madness.

“1880–2020 trends in ocean heat uptake, thermal expansion challenge human forcing claims” – On NoTricksZone, Kenneth Richard shows that ocean heat uptake and sea level rises haven’t tracked rising CO 2 emissions as expected since 1980.