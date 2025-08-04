“Skeptics win, Endangerment Finding axed – truth finally prevails in the climate wars” – In WUWT?, Anthony Watts hails the EPA’s scrapping of the Carbon Dioxide Endangerment Finding as a landmark victory for climate skeptics.

“Department of Energy report on the impacts of greenhouse gas emissions” – It’s fabulous to see the US Government finally listening to competent people and making sense in the area of climate science, says Francis Menton on the Manhattan Contrarian blog.

“Solar farm plan for near sacred pilgrimage route is savaged by locals” – Plans to build a solar farm near a sacred pilgrimage route have been savaged by locals who argue it will make the site look like a prisoner of war camp, reports the Mail.

“Barclays latest British lender to quit climate banking alliance” – Barclays has become the latest British lender to quit the Net Zero Banking Alliance, arguing that the departure of several global banks has left it no longer fit to support the bank’s green transition, according to Reuters.

“What if we ditched Net Zero?” – How low could energy prices go if we stopped Net Zero? wonders David Turver on his Eigen Values Substack.

“The dark future for renewables” – On NetZeroWatch, Andrew Montford warns that Britain’s obsession with Net Zero is driving energy prices sky-high, wrecking industry and paving the way for blackouts and economic collapse.

“The climate lobby is losing control” – The public is turning against the consequences of a reckless green agenda, says Maurice Cousins in the Critic.

“China’s solar sector has slashed 87,000 jobs since 2024” – China’s solar industry is undergoing a dramatic downturn marked by mass layoffs, bankruptcies and calls for government-led consolidation amid severe overcapacity, reports Oilprice.com.

“Trump rolling back ‘trillion dollars’ of Dem green car regulations” – A trillion dollars worth of Obama-era greenhouse gas regulations for cars, trucks and engines will be axed, says the NY Post.