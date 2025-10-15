“GOP ‘RINOs’ consider attending big globalist climate shindig” – A clutch of RINOs are weighing a trip to the UN’s globalist climate shindig in Brazil, breaking with Trump’s energy agenda, according to Daily Caller.

“‘Death Valley days’ may be over for global temperature record” – If the world has warmed since 1913, why hasn’t the 134°F (56.7°C) record been broken? asks Anthony Watts on WUWT?

“Does conventional climate science threaten civilisation?” – Reason, empirical investigation and intellectual freedom have been undermined by a politically charged climate movement, which poses a threat to science and civilisation itself, warns Vijay Jayaraj on American Thinker.

“The breaking of hemispheric symmetry” – Earth’s darkening is throwing old climate assumptions out the window, says Dr David Whitehouse on Net Zero Watch.

“Ed Miliband approves biggest solar farm despite China slavery concerns” –The Energy Secretary has granted permission for the Tillbridge project, which will cover around 3,000 acres of Lincolnshire in solar panels, reports the Mail.