“The rise of eco-fascism” – Alfie Coleman, sentenced to 13 years in prison, is among a new breed of extremists turning climate change into an excuse for violence, warns Colin Freeman in the Telegraph.

“‘Cheaper than gas’, until you build it” – On his Substack, Richard Lyon takes apart the UK’s Contracts for Difference scheme, arguing the true cost of offshore wind exposes the “cheaper than gas” claim as deeply misleading.

“Nuclear reactor to run for another 20 years to avoid power shortages” – With Hinkley Point C delayed until at least 2031, the Sizewell B nuclear reactor is set for a 20-year life extension to prevent power shortages, reports the This is Money.

“Litigating climate change” – A new report from Policy Exchange warns Britain could be on the hook for trillions in climate “reparations” after the International Court of Justice rules countries may have legal duties stretching well beyond the Paris Agreement.

“Another heatwave? Don’t blame global warming, blame the jet stream!” – The Met Office and the MSM will inevitably blame the incoming heatwave on global warming, but the real culprit is the jet stream – it is simply weather, says Paul Homewood on Not a Lot of People Know That.

“Europe’s heat crisis is of its own making” – In Climate Realism, H. Sterling Burnett argues that Europe’s persistent rejection of air conditioning – not climate change – is the true cause of its heatwave suffering.

“How Spain’s solar power boom turned to bust” – Spain’s solar boom is running into a harsh reality: too much sunshine has created an energy glut, crashing prices and spooking investors, writes Hans van Leeuwen in the Telegraph.

“Moment family’s roof collapses as newbuild home is destroyed by ‘solar panel fire’” – In the Mail, a family tells of the horrifying moment their new-build home went up in flames in a suspected solar panel fire.

“The nine energy questions that could decide America’s future” – In Watts Up With That?, Ronald Stein poses nine questions challenging the logic behind California’s energy policies.