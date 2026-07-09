Climate News Round-Up
The latest science-driven news and analysis to counter the cult of climate catastrophe
“The rise of eco-fascism” – Alfie Coleman, sentenced to 13 years in prison, is among a new breed of extremists turning climate change into an excuse for violence, warns Colin Freeman in the Telegraph.
“‘Cheaper than gas’, until you build it” – On his Substack, Richard Lyon takes apart the UK’s Contracts for Difference scheme, arguing the true cost of offshore wind exposes the “cheaper than gas” claim as deeply misleading.
“Nuclear reactor to run for another 20 years to avoid power shortages” – With Hinkley Point C delayed until at least 2031, the Sizewell B nuclear reactor is set for a 20-year life extension to prevent power shortages, reports the This is Money.
“Litigating climate change” – A new report from Policy Exchange warns Britain could be on the hook for trillions in climate “reparations” after the International Court of Justice rules countries may have legal duties stretching well beyond the Paris Agreement.
“Another heatwave? Don’t blame global warming, blame the jet stream!” – The Met Office and the MSM will inevitably blame the incoming heatwave on global warming, but the real culprit is the jet stream – it is simply weather, says Paul Homewood on Not a Lot of People Know That.
“Europe’s heat crisis is of its own making” – In Climate Realism, H. Sterling Burnett argues that Europe’s persistent rejection of air conditioning – not climate change – is the true cause of its heatwave suffering.
“How Spain’s solar power boom turned to bust” – Spain’s solar boom is running into a harsh reality: too much sunshine has created an energy glut, crashing prices and spooking investors, writes Hans van Leeuwen in the Telegraph.
“Moment family’s roof collapses as newbuild home is destroyed by ‘solar panel fire’” – In the Mail, a family tells of the horrifying moment their new-build home went up in flames in a suspected solar panel fire.
“The nine energy questions that could decide America’s future” – In Watts Up With That?, Ronald Stein poses nine questions challenging the logic behind California’s energy policies.
“Western Arctic ice just hit a 13-year high” – Over at NoTricksZone, P. Gosselin reveals that western Arctic sea ice reached a 13-year high as of July 6th, 2026, surpassing even the 1980s average.
From the Climate Skeptic today:
“Fears of Gulf Stream collapse fade as hard data reveal major role of natural variation” – Fears of a human-caused collapse of the Gulf Stream are fading as hard data reveal a major role for natural variation, writes Chris Morrison. Another Net Zero scare bites the dust.
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