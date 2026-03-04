Climate News Round-Up
The latest science-driven news and analysis to counter the cult of climate catastrophe
“The US is officially pulling out of the UN climate cabal” – The United States has officially notified the United Nations that it is withdrawing from the Framework Convention on Climate Change, writes Anthony Watts in Watts Up With That?
“Media say ‘climate change’ caused the deadly Lake Tahoe avalanche. They’re wrong” – Several news outlets have blamed “climate change” for a tragic February 17th avalanche that killed nine people near Lake Tahoe, yet heavy winter snow and avalanches have long been normal in the Sierra Nevada, says Anthony Watts in Climate Realism.
“New study: ‘Internal noise’ and volcanic forcing can trigger 10–15°C warming within decades” – A recent study has demonstrated that internal climate variability combined with strong volcanic activity can produce rapid regional temperature increases of 10–15 °C over just a few decades, reports Kenneth Richard on No Tricks Zone.
“Stefani on the Sun vs CO2 as climate drivers” – New analysis shows solar activity plus CO2 explain sea surface temps better than high-end IPCC claims, says Andy May in Watts Up With That?
“Army spends taxpayer cash on ‘bat disco’” – British defence chiefs were forced to install a “bat disco” lighting system at the country’s biggest military training ground to comply with strict nature laws, reports the Telegraph.
“Swiss television tries to refute climate sceptics and fails” – Swiss public broadcaster SRF Meteo has published what it calls a ‘fact-check’ debunking climate sceptics, but there are multiple errors and misleading claims in its arguments, writes Dr Peter Panther in Clintel.
From the Climate Skeptic today:
“No, it was not an unusually wet winter” – The Met Office claims the winter was “among the wettest on record”. But the data tell a different story, says Paul Homewood: it was only the 20th wettest in the past 200 years.