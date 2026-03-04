“The US is officially pulling out of the UN climate cabal” – The United States has officially notified the United Nations that it is withdrawing from the Framework Convention on Climate Change, writes Anthony Watts in Watts Up With That?

“Media say ‘climate change’ caused the deadly Lake Tahoe avalanche. They’re wrong” – Several news outlets have blamed “climate change” for a tragic February 17th avalanche that killed nine people near Lake Tahoe, yet heavy winter snow and avalanches have long been normal in the Sierra Nevada, says Anthony Watts in Climate Realism.

“New study: ‘Internal noise’ and volcanic forcing can trigger 10–15°C warming within decades” – A recent study has demonstrated that internal climate variability combined with strong volcanic activity can produce rapid regional temperature increases of 10–15 °C over just a few decades, reports Kenneth Richard on No Tricks Zone.

“Stefani on the Sun vs CO 2 as climate drivers” – New analysis shows solar activity plus CO 2 explain sea surface temps better than high-end IPCC claims, says Andy May in Watts Up With That?

“Army spends taxpayer cash on ‘bat disco’” – British defence chiefs were forced to install a “bat disco” lighting system at the country’s biggest military training ground to comply with strict nature laws, reports the Telegraph.