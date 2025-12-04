“Failure of a UN climate summit is great news for humanity!” – Trump 2.0 is poised to strike a fatal blow to the climate hold that has been oppressing America these past 33 years, writes Marc Morano on Real Clear Energy.

“Sorry, NPR, there is no evidence that climate change made Hurricane Melissa worse for Jamaica” – NPR claims climate change sped up Hurricane Melissa, but the data don’t really back that up, says H. Sterling Burnett in Climate Realism.

“What if we burned it all?” – It’s time to test the ultimate taboo: what really happens if we burn every bit of fossil fuel? asks Dr Matthew Wielicki on his Irrational Fear Substack.

“Miliband warned over surging reliance on gas amid data centre boom” – A new report warns Britain faces a surge in gas-fired power generation to meet demand from data centres unless construction of new nuclear plants can be sped up, reports the Telegraph.

“Billions in green subsidies to be added to household bills” – Households face paying billions more in energy bills to fund green subsidy costs that were not outlined in Rachel Reeves’s Budget last week, says the Telegraph.

“Claim: household bills are causing mental distress – but recycling more can help” – If you’re worried about green energy prices, apparently the solution is to recycle more, writes Eric Worrall in WUWT?

“Tax the rich: the successor to Net Zero?” – On Master Resource, Robert Bradley Jr calls out Extinction Rebellion’s Roger Hallam for his doom-and-gloom Net Zero dogma.