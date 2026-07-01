“Wrong, Bloomberg, climate change has boosted food production and lowered prices, not the opposite” – In ClimateRealism, H. Sterling Burnett argues that climate change has in fact been a net benefit for food production, reducing hunger and lowering costs.

“Climate activists ‘exaggerating’, liberal journalist says, denouncing ‘shrill eco-catastrophism’” – A liberal journalist who previously wrote a book urging people to fight climate change by eating less meat now says activists are “exaggerating”, according to Ira Stoll in the Washington Free Beacon.

“BP’s Deputy Chief exits in latest shock resignation” – The Deputy Chief Executive of BP has quit her job in yet another shock resignation at the troubled oil company, reports the Telegraph.

“Net Zero power station to be built on Loch Ness” – A giant Net Zero hydropower station is set to be constructed on Loch Ness under Ed Miliband’s plans to shore up Britain’s energy supply, writes Paul Homewood in Not a Lot of People Know That.

“Vatican newspaper taints ‘encounter of faith and reason’ with climate falsehood” – UNICEF and the Vatican warn of a climate crisis threatening children, but the data tells a different story: disasters are declining, not escalating, says Frits Byron Soepyan in American Greatness.