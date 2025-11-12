Climate News Round-Up
The latest science-driven news and analysis to counter the cult of climate catastrophe
“Outrage as rainforest is cleared of 100,000 trees for climate summit” – Both climate activists and sceptics have slammed the destruction of miles of the Amazon rainforest to build a road for COP30, reports the Mail.
“Climate policy strengthens globally, despite unprecedented contestation in the US and Europe” – A new Oxford University study reveals how different nations’ laws and regulations are aligning with green climate goals.
“The curious case of the missing data” – In WUWT?, Ivor Williams questions the idea that we can know 19th Century global temperatures to eight decimal places.
“Ed Miliband’s Net Zero quest has become a national security threat” – Detecting ‘kill switches’ on electric Chinese buses flooding Europe has massive ramifications for Labour’s green energy drive, says Ben Marlow in the Telegraph.
“Richard D North, 1970s environmental journalist who later turned against green ‘scaremongers’” – Read the Telegraph’s obituary of environmental journalist Richard D. North, who has died aged 79 and who argued that the BBC was run by “green soft-Left liberals”.
From the Climate Skeptic today
“Trump’s Eisenhower moment: COP30 and the end of Europe’s Green agenda” – COP30 is Trump’s Eisenhower moment, says Dr Tilak Doshi. Just as Eisenhower’s Suez intervention ended Europe’s pretensions to empire, Trump’s energy realism is ending Brussels’s grandiloquent claims to climate leadership.