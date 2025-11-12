“Outrage as rainforest is cleared of 100,000 trees for climate summit” – Both climate activists and sceptics have slammed the destruction of miles of the Amazon rainforest to build a road for COP30, reports the Mail.

“Climate policy strengthens globally, despite unprecedented contestation in the US and Europe” – A new Oxford University study reveals how different nations’ laws and regulations are aligning with green climate goals.

“The curious case of the missing data” – In WUWT?, Ivor Williams questions the idea that we can know 19th Century global temperatures to eight decimal places.

“Ed Miliband’s Net Zero quest has become a national security threat” – Detecting ‘kill switches’ on electric Chinese buses flooding Europe has massive ramifications for Labour’s green energy drive, says Ben Marlow in the Telegraph.