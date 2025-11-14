“At COP30, UN Declares War On Free Speech To Silence Climate Dissent” – At COP30, the UN is moving to stifle climate dissent through its Orwellian ‘Information Integrity’ push, reports Climate Change Dispatch.

“German Energy Professor: COP30 Is A Failure – ‘Only Europe Remains Committed’” – In No Tricks Zone, Professor Fritz Vahrenholt declares COP30 to be a flop.

“Centrica boss Chris O’Shea: Ofgem is no longer fit for purpose” – At a critical moment for Britain’s energy future, the current regulatory framework has not kept pace with today’s demands, writes Chris O’Shea in the Times.

“EV owners to pay London congestion charge from January 2026” – Electric car drivers will have to pay the London congestion charge for the first time from January, a move one private hire operator described as a “major own goal” that would undermine Sir Sadiq Khan’s green credentials, according to the Times.

“RFK Jr probes health dangers of offshore wind turbines” – Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr has ordered the CDC to investigate wind projects’ effects on the health and safety of commercial fishermen, according to CFACT.