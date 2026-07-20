“Rolling blackouts hit New York” – The lights are starting to go out in New York. In the Manhattan Contrarian, Francis Menton argues the state’s ban on new fossil fuel power stations is having exactly the consequences critics warned about.

“Donald Trump dubs the UK a ‘poverty-stricken disaster’” – Donald Trump branded the UK a “poverty-stricken disaster” when responding to reports that the new Labour leader could sign off on new oil and gas drilling in the North Sea, according to the Mail.

“‘The people of Aberdeen are dancing in the streets’: Trump praises Burnham’s North Sea drilling plans” – Trump claims that the people of Aberdeen will be “dancing in the streets” over plans to boost North Sea oil drilling, says LBC.

“Labour to deny Trump by sticking to ban on new oil licences” – Andy Burnham is expected to confine North Sea exploration to existing sites, defying Trump’s claim that he will open up the region “all the way”, according to the Times.

“NESO suffers credibility outage” – On his Substack, David Turver writes that whistleblowers and a series of low-frequency and low-inertia incidents have dealt seven damaging strikes against NESO’s credibility.

“Heat pump households face winter warmth rationing” – Households that have switched to heat pumps could have their heating rationed this winter as the drive to Net Zero fuels growing fears of blackouts, reports the Telegraph.