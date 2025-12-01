“European climate change activists forced to pay more than $1 million over protest damages” – European climate activists from Last Generation must pay over $1.28 million for disrupting Lufthansa flights, or face two years in prison – a ruling set to shake up future climate protests across Europe, reports Blaze.

“Why is my energy bill even higher” – Gas prices down, but the energy cap has gone up. What is going on? wonders David Turver on his Eigen Values Substack.

“Foreign steel is fuelling Britain’s Net Zero drive” – In the Telegraph, Matt Oliver reports that UK steel mills face high costs and need stronger government backing to compete.

“Cabinet split over plans for solar farm near Miliband’s constituency” – Labour has been accused of “astonishing hypocrisy” after it emerged that two ministers are trying to torpedo a vast solar farm near Ed Miliband’s constituency, reports the Mail.

“Study: 2010 Russian heat wave not caused by ‘climate change’” – A new study shows the 2010 Russian heatwave was mainly caused by natural surface dynamics and aerosols, not climate change, reports Anthony Watts in WUWT?

“Drip, drip, drip” – In Climate Scepticism, Mark Hodgson takes aim at a Guardian climate scare story blaming drought on climate change.