Climate News Round-Up
The latest science-driven news and analysis to counter the cult of climate catastrophe
“European climate change activists forced to pay more than $1 million over protest damages” – European climate activists from Last Generation must pay over $1.28 million for disrupting Lufthansa flights, or face two years in prison – a ruling set to shake up future climate protests across Europe, reports Blaze.
“Why is my energy bill even higher” – Gas prices down, but the energy cap has gone up. What is going on? wonders David Turver on his Eigen Values Substack.
“Foreign steel is fuelling Britain’s Net Zero drive” – In the Telegraph, Matt Oliver reports that UK steel mills face high costs and need stronger government backing to compete.
“Cabinet split over plans for solar farm near Miliband’s constituency” – Labour has been accused of “astonishing hypocrisy” after it emerged that two ministers are trying to torpedo a vast solar farm near Ed Miliband’s constituency, reports the Mail.
“Study: 2010 Russian heat wave not caused by ‘climate change’” – A new study shows the 2010 Russian heatwave was mainly caused by natural surface dynamics and aerosols, not climate change, reports Anthony Watts in WUWT?
“Drip, drip, drip” – In Climate Scepticism, Mark Hodgson takes aim at a Guardian climate scare story blaming drought on climate change.
“A vindication of Bjorn Lomborg” – Lomborg’s ordeal shows what happens when a researcher challenges a powerful narrative with inconvenient numbers, writes Marian L. Tupy in Quillette.
From the Climate Skeptic today
“New scientific findings expose the hoax behind meat eating climate alarm” – New science has blown the meat-eating climate scare wide open, showing methane’s impact is massively overhyped – so go ahead and enjoy your steak guilt free, says Chris Morrison.