“Ratcliffe blames UK carbon taxes as Ineos’s Scottish plant losses top £1 billion” – Sir Jim Ratcliffe has blamed mounting losses at his Grangemouth chemical works on government carbon taxes and Britain’s sky-high energy costs, reports the Telegraph.

“I have a ‘zero bill’ home – and you’re paying for it” – That £13 billion Miliband is going to be shelling out to homeowners has to be paid for somehow, writes Ross Clark in the Spectator.

“Miliband claims high energy bills due to fossil fuels” – Ed Miliband has been caught telling porkies again, says Paul Homewood on Not a Lot of People Know That.

“Electric car charger rollout suffers slowdown in blow to Labour” – Britain’s rollout of electric car charging points has gone into reverse – with only 13,469 installed since the start of the year, reports This is Money.

“The case against Net Zero – a 13th update” – Net Zero targets are unrealistic and damaging, maintains Robin Guenier in Cliscep.

“Good news everyone! We hit ‘peak climate’ – media articles are in decline” – Climate coverage has fallen from its recent peak, notes Anthony Watts in Watts Up With That?

“Welcome to 2026: Europe laying groundwork for climate science censorship!” – As EU narratives collapse, desperate leaders are planning more tyrannical measures to keep it all from sinking, warns P. Gosselin on NoTricksZone.