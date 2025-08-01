“Why drivers may ‘never’ switch to electric – and it’s not about the cost” – Britain’s battery-powered revolution fails to materialise amid concerns over patchy charging infrastructure, says the Telegraph.

“Britain’s gas imports surge as Miliband abandons North Sea” – Labour has banned new drilling in UK waters while demand remains strong, reports the Telegraph.

“New Zealand reverses Jacinda Ardern’s ‘ill-fated’ oil and gas ban” – The former PM of New Zealand’s decision to ban oil and gas exploration was the “worst energy decision” in the country’s history, a minister says, according to the Telegraph.

“Energy giant plots UK wood-fuelled data centre” – Drax to focus on powering AI in effort to keep Yorkshire timber-fired generator open, says the Telegraph.

“Endangered species could be saved by faeces, say scientists” – Chester Zoo and the University of Oxford hatch a plan to save endagered species by making them eat poo.

“Electricity generated from wind and solar cannot replace fossil fuels!” – Wind and solar energy are inherently intermittent and weather-dependent, lacking the consistency required to power a complex, industrialized world over extended periods and in all condition, argue Yoshihiro Muronaka and Ronald Stein in America Out Loud.

From the Climate Skeptic today

“Conservatives are not taking energy policy seriously” – The Tories can hype nuclear all they want – it’s still the same old Green Blob pulling the strings, says Ben Pile.