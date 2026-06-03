From the Climate Skeptic today:

“Relentless drive to Net Zero is trampling British industry, chemicals plant boss warns” – British industry is being trampled underfoot as the country “gallops” to Net Zero, the head of a West Midlands chemicals plant, Adrian Hanrahan, has said.

“How corrupted science poisoned society” – Why is society throwing away cheap and reliable energy sources in favour of windmills and solar panels? Because, says Andrew Montford, climate science and climate politics have become corrupt and unleashed a cult.