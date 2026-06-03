Climate News Round-Up
A round-up of articles that may be of interest to people on our side of the fence.
“Scientists warn there’s an 80% chance of super El Niño this summer” – The World Meteorological Organisation says there is now an 80% likelihood of an El Niño event during June–August 2026 and a 90% chance it will continue until at least November, according to the Mail.
“Wrong, AP, computer simulations don’t mean smashed heat records will occur” – The Associated Press’s claim that Earth is “overwhelmingly likely” to repeatedly surge past 1.5°C and suffer escalating extremes is highly misleading and built almost entirely on computer simulations rather than actual data, claims Anthony Watts at ClimateRealism.
“Are climate models ‘just physics’?” – Policymakers urgently need a clearer understanding of climate models before acting on their projections, says Dr Craig Loehle in Watts Up With That?
“Ford ditches EVs – again” – Ford has once again retreated from electric vehicles, notes Robert Bradley Jr. at Master Resource.
“Your bills. Their dividends” – On Substack, the Rationals carry a damning investigation into where British energy bill money actually goes.
“Britons recommended to ‘cycle more and eat less meat’ to hit Net Zero targets” – The Climate Change Committee’s Carbon Budget paper calls for the British public to cycle more and cut meat consumption in order to meet Net Zero targets, reports GB News.
“How does China aim to hit climate targets? It rewrites the rules” – China has made an accounting adjustment to how it counts carbon emissions, making its Net Zero targets significantly easier to meet without any actual reduction in pollution, says the Times.
From the Climate Skeptic today:
“Relentless drive to Net Zero is trampling British industry, chemicals plant boss warns” – British industry is being trampled underfoot as the country “gallops” to Net Zero, the head of a West Midlands chemicals plant, Adrian Hanrahan, has said.
“How corrupted science poisoned society” – Why is society throwing away cheap and reliable energy sources in favour of windmills and solar panels? Because, says Andrew Montford, climate science and climate politics have become corrupt and unleashed a cult.
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