“Biden admin broke environmental law in wind energy push, leaked government study shows” – For years, Biden’s team claimed offshore wind passed environmental muster – but NOAA now says the Empire Wind project off New York and New Jersey broke the law, writes Michael Shellenberger on the Public Substack.

“Offshore wind’s epic fail” – Revolution Wind isn’t revolution… it’s real steel, scarred seabeds and a subsidy-sucking machine that fails on reliability and habitat, says Dr. Matthew Wielicki on his Irrational Fear Substack.

“Bureau of Ocean Energy Management’s offshore wind retreat is long overdue” – For too long, the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management has pursued a thoughtless political campaign to construct offshore wind projects along American coasts that disrupt local fish stocks and harm ecosystems, writes Dustin Delano in the Washington Times.

“Trump unsettles supposedly settled climate science” – Donald Trump’s presidency has seemingly unsettled the supposedly settled science, disrupting 40 years of “climate change is killing us” dogma in seven short months, says H. Sterling Burnett in Townhall.

“UN abandons science and hires climate change zealots who damn the facts” – In the NY Post, Roger Pielke Jr warns that the UN’s IPCC is letting climate zealotry replace rigorous science.

“What climate crisis? Weather Channel reports ‘record-breaking cold’ for August” – ZeroHedge notes that August went freezing across much of the US, giving climate doomsters a reality check.

“Wind farms could make shellfish too dangerous to eat, study warns” – A new study warns that potentially harmful levels of metal from wind turbine-protection systems could pose risks to ecosystems, seafood safety and human health, according to Plymouth Marine Laboratory.

“‘Green Europe’s industrial masochism” – European leaders are not jumping on a green bandwagon, but a hearse heading towards self-destruction, says Dr Samuele Furfari in WUWT?