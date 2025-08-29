Climate News Round-Up
The latest science-driven news and analysis to counter the cult of climate catastrophe
“Disasters don’t count if you don’t count them” – Swedish researchers show EM-DAT’s pre-2000 disaster data undercounts smaller events, meaning supposed rises in disaster fatalities are largely a reporting illusion, says Climate Discussion Nexus.
“Sorry, New York Times, no evidence shows Hurricane Erin was driven by climate change” – In Climate Realism, Linnea Lueken argues that the New York Times’ claims linking Hurricane Erin’s rapid intensification to climate change are unsupported by evidence and rely on flawed attribution modeling.
“Energy bills moron premium” – On Substack, David Turver says the reason Ofgem’s lates price cap has risen in spite of falling wholesale gas and electricity prices is thanks to renewable subsidies.
“UK’s biggest power station faces investigation over greenwashing claims” – Energy company Drax is under investigation by the UK’s financial watchdog over the firm’s sourcing of wood for biomass pellets in the wake of whistleblower claims, reports the Standard.
“Latest Drax inquiry will raise fresh questions about its billions in subsidies” – In the Guardian, Jillian Ambrose reports that the FCA is probing Drax over billions in renewable subsidies as questions mount about whether its biomass claims add up.
“Another EV domino has just toppled” – In the Telegraph, Matthew Lynn warns that Porsche abandoning its own EV batteries shows Europe’s electric car push is collapsing.
“Lock, stock and over a barrel” – In Climate Scepticism, Mark Hodgson reveals that the Government, desperate to hit 2030 clean power targets, is handing renewable firms a golden CfD bonus while taxpayers pick up the tab.
From the Climate Skeptic today:
“Imperial predicted 263 heatwave deaths – but deaths actually went down this summer” – Imperial College London doomily predicted 263 deaths during the ‘heatwaves’ this summer, says Ben Pile, but Dr William M Briggs has now looked at the data and found deaths went down, not up, during the UK’s sunny spells.