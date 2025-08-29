“Disasters don’t count if you don’t count them” – Swedish researchers show EM-DAT’s pre-2000 disaster data undercounts smaller events, meaning supposed rises in disaster fatalities are largely a reporting illusion, says Climate Discussion Nexus.

“Energy bills moron premium” – On Substack, David Turver says the reason Ofgem’s lates price cap has risen in spite of falling wholesale gas and electricity prices is thanks to renewable subsidies.

“UK’s biggest power station faces investigation over greenwashing claims” – Energy company Drax is under investigation by the UK’s financial watchdog over the firm’s sourcing of wood for biomass pellets in the wake of whistleblower claims, reports the Standard.

“Latest Drax inquiry will raise fresh questions about its billions in subsidies” – In the Guardian, Jillian Ambrose reports that the FCA is probing Drax over billions in renewable subsidies as questions mount about whether its biomass claims add up.

“Another EV domino has just toppled” – In the Telegraph, Matthew Lynn warns that Porsche abandoning its own EV batteries shows Europe’s electric car push is collapsing.