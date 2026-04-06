“Dozens of North Sea oil and gas fields blocked by Net Zero” – More than 50 North Sea oil and gas projects have been rendered unviable by Net Zero policies, windfall taxes and exploration bans, reports the Telegraph.

“Voters tell Miliband to ditch his Net Zero obsession” – Voters say Labour should lift its ban on drilling in the North Sea to stop households being hammered by the cost of the Iran crisis, according to the Mail.

“Coal not cold” – On Substack, David Turver suggests opening new coal mines to keep us warm and the lights on.

“How rural dwellers cope with heating oil and diesel price rises” – Rural households are finding creative ways to cope with the sharp rises in heating and diesel prices, reveals Sybilla Hart in the Telegraph.

“How I fell foul of the BBC thought police” – In TCW, Charlie Spedding describes how he fell foul of the BBC’s thought police for doubting the man-made climate crisis.

“Claim: Climate change may produce ‘fast-food’ phytoplankton” – From MIT and the Krusty Krab, home of the deep-sea fast food sensation the Krabby Patty, comes this latest face-palm-worthy piece of ‘the science’, says Anthony Watts in WUWT?