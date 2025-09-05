“Green panties in a bunch” – The fit about the DoE climate report is a glorious spectacle of projection, says Irina Slav on her Substack.

“America’s superhighway to the future” – In TEA, Gary Abernathy argues that natural gas isn’t a temporary “bridge” to a renewable future but the essential, reliable energy superhighway powering the 21st Century.

“Britain’s biggest wind farm operator sues US after Trump blocks project” – Ørsted is suing the US Government after Donald Trump blocked its plans for a major project off the coast of New England, according to the Hill.

“Lloyd’s of London reverses Net Zero ban” – The new boss of Lloyd’s of London has scrapped the insurance market’s Net Zero policies amid a backlash led by Trump against pro-green financing, says the Telegraph.

“Over 30,000 homes fitted with botched insulation Government admits” – Over 30,000 homes have been fitted with faulty insulation under a government-backed scheme to cut energy bills, reports the Sun.