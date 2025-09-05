Climate News Round-Up
The latest science-driven news and analysis to counter the cult of climate catastrophe
“Green panties in a bunch” – The fit about the DoE climate report is a glorious spectacle of projection, says Irina Slav on her Substack.
“America’s superhighway to the future” – In TEA, Gary Abernathy argues that natural gas isn’t a temporary “bridge” to a renewable future but the essential, reliable energy superhighway powering the 21st Century.
“Britain’s biggest wind farm operator sues US after Trump blocks project” – Ørsted is suing the US Government after Donald Trump blocked its plans for a major project off the coast of New England, according to the Hill.
“Lloyd’s of London reverses Net Zero ban” – The new boss of Lloyd’s of London has scrapped the insurance market’s Net Zero policies amid a backlash led by Trump against pro-green financing, says the Telegraph.
“Over 30,000 homes fitted with botched insulation Government admits” – Over 30,000 homes have been fitted with faulty insulation under a government-backed scheme to cut energy bills, reports the Sun.
“Labour loses union rank and file” – On Net Zero Watch, a retired trade unionist reports that Labour is losing support among grassroots union members, with many at a Unite demo ready to back Reform if the Lindsey Oil refinery closes.
From the Climate Skeptic today
“Can we trust Kemi?” – Can we trust Kemi to dump Net Zero and fire up the North Sea drills? With a highly organised opposition among her own MPs, lavishly funded by the Green Blob, Paul Homewood is doubtful.