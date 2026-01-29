“Women aren’t sure who to blame for rising energy bills, but they don’t like it” – Rising energy bills have left many American women worried and frustrated, reveals the Daily Caller.

“Hundreds of jobs lost at wind turbine factory despite £20 million bailout” – Wind and solar developers have slammed the Government’s decision to squeeze subsidies by shifting their payments to a lower inflation measure, reports the Telegraph.

“Retired engineer blew up Ulez camera with homemade bomb” – A retired engineer has been jailed after blowing up an Ulez camera with an improvised explosive device, says LBC.

“Why ESG is now a tax on enterprise” – Green policies are draining cash from British businesses, warns Ted Newson in CapX.

“I must help the planet before I die” – The King has shared his hopes about saving the planet for his grandchildren in a new documentary coming out next month on Amazon Prime, reports the Mail.