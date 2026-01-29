Climate News Round-Up
The latest science-driven news and analysis to counter the cult of climate catastrophe
“Women aren’t sure who to blame for rising energy bills, but they don’t like it” – Rising energy bills have left many American women worried and frustrated, reveals the Daily Caller.
“Hundreds of jobs lost at wind turbine factory despite £20 million bailout” – Wind and solar developers have slammed the Government’s decision to squeeze subsidies by shifting their payments to a lower inflation measure, reports the Telegraph.
“Retired engineer blew up Ulez camera with homemade bomb” – A retired engineer has been jailed after blowing up an Ulez camera with an improvised explosive device, says LBC.
“Why ESG is now a tax on enterprise” – Green policies are draining cash from British businesses, warns Ted Newson in CapX.
“I must help the planet before I die” – The King has shared his hopes about saving the planet for his grandchildren in a new documentary coming out next month on Amazon Prime, reports the Mail.
“On the entitlement of political elites” – In Cliscep, John Cullen draws a sharp parallel between the 19th Century Corn Laws protecting elite interests and today’s costly Net Zero policies.
From the Climate Skeptic today:
“How Labour betrayed Britain’s working class in the name of Net Zero” – How did Labour, a movement born to defend workers, become complicit in the hollowing out of British industry? Labour and the unions have betrayed the working class in the name of Net Zero, says Tilak Doshi.