The Climate Skeptic

The Climate Skeptic

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Kevin VS Marshall's avatar
Kevin VS Marshall
4h

Blaming coastal erosion on human-caused sea level rise is an allegation that looks absurd when actual measurements are made.

Since 2012, using the satellites, sea levels have risen 50 mm. At Inverloch, Victoria, sea levels usually rise 1800-2300 mm twice a day. So that is 50 mm of average level rise v 19,000,000 mm due to the tides. Most coastal erosion occurs when unusually high tides aee accompanied by a storm.

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