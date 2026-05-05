Climate News Round-Up
The latest science-driven news and analysis to counter the cult of climate catastrophe
“Jerry Seinfeld rips electric cars as ‘stupid virtue signal,’ has zero interest” – Jerry Seinfeld says he thinks EVs are “all BS” and questioned how environmentally friendly they actually are, according to the Telegraph.
“No, USA Today, Day After Tomorrow AMOC collapse isn’t happening” – In Climate Realism, Anthony Watts debunks alarmist claims of an imminent Day After Tomorrow-style AMOC collapse.
“We should end Net Zero and welfare freeloading, not the triple lock” – Andrew Orlowski in the Telegraph argues that Net Zero and welfare dependency are the real targets politicians should be hitting.
“Green mayoral candidate vows to ditch council’s leaf blowers” – Green mayoral candidate Zoe Garbett says she will replace council leaf blowers with more manual methods of collecting leaves, reports the Telegraph.
“The invisible force making food less nutritious” – Climate change is making food less nutritious, according to the Washington Post.
“What fuel crisis? New Aussie call to tax fossil fuel giants for climate damage” – Australian activists have called for fossil fuel giants to be taxed and sued for climate damage despite an ongoing local fuel crisis, writes Eric Worrall in Watts Up With That?
From the Climate Skeptic today:
“IPCC admits apocalyptic climate scenarios are ‘implausible’” – In a major development, the IPCC has finally admitted its apocalyptic RCP8.5 climate scenarios are “implausible”, meaning most media scare stories over the last 15 years are officially junk, says Chris Morrison.
Blaming coastal erosion on human-caused sea level rise is an allegation that looks absurd when actual measurements are made.
Since 2012, using the satellites, sea levels have risen 50 mm. At Inverloch, Victoria, sea levels usually rise 1800-2300 mm twice a day. So that is 50 mm of average level rise v 19,000,000 mm due to the tides. Most coastal erosion occurs when unusually high tides aee accompanied by a storm.