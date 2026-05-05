“Jerry Seinfeld rips electric cars as ‘stupid virtue signal,’ has zero interest” – Jerry Seinfeld says he thinks EVs are “all BS” and questioned how environmentally friendly they actually are, according to the Telegraph.

“We should end Net Zero and welfare freeloading, not the triple lock” – Andrew Orlowski in the Telegraph argues that Net Zero and welfare dependency are the real targets politicians should be hitting.

“Green mayoral candidate vows to ditch council’s leaf blowers” – Green mayoral candidate Zoe Garbett says she will replace council leaf blowers with more manual methods of collecting leaves, reports the Telegraph.

“The invisible force making food less nutritious” – Climate change is making food less nutritious, according to the Washington Post.