“Is the country ready for Chancellor Ed Miliband?” – Senior Labour figures are privately acknowledging that Sir Keir Starmer made a bad decision over the Mandelson affair and did not know what was going on in his own Government, raising the prospect of an Ed Miliband succession, says Tim Shipman in the Spectator.

“Run on tumble dryers after Miliband’s Net Zero ban” – Retailers are warning of a rush on traditional condenser dryers before imminent legislation phases them out in favour of more expensive heat-pump models, reveals the Telegraph.

“Solar panels fitted every three minutes in UK since Iran conflict” – More solar panels were installed in March than in any month since 2012, as the Middle East energy crisis drives a surge in households seeking to reduce their exposure to volatile fossil fuel prices, according to the Times.

“Britain most exposed European country to jet fuel shortages” – Britons risk summer travel disruption because the country’s lack of oil-refining capability has left it uniquely vulnerable to the supply squeeze triggered by the Iran conflict, says the Telegraph.