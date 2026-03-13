“Study: The strange and persistent psychological distance between us and climate disaster” – A new study looks at why most people still feel strangely detached from all the talk of climate disasters despite years of warnings, reports Eric Worrall in Watts Up With That?

“No, TIME, the planet isn’t ‘heating faster than ever’” – TIME’s recent claim that the planet has been heating up faster than ever since 2015 doesn’t hold up – satellite data shows temps are actually below the 2015–2016 El Niño high point, rebuts Anthony Watts in ClimateRealism.

“Right, Financial Times, climate models don’t accurately reflect sea levels” – The FT has pushed a study saying sea level rise is worse than thought, but real-world data shows the models have been blowing hot air, says Linnea Lueken in ClimateRealism.

“Iran war is a wake-up call for Miliband, says Ratcliffe” – Sir Jim Ratcliffe reckons the Iran mess should be a wake-up call for Ed Miliband to stop being so hardline on North Sea drilling, according to GB News.

“Ed Miliband’s Net Zero obsession is breaking the Labour alliance apart” – Ed Miliband’s Net Zero drive has long strained Labour’s ties with unions and working-class voters, says Tom Harris in the Telegraph.