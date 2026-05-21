“The terrible track record of the new top solar lobbyist” – The Solar Energy Industries Association has hired former Minnesota governor Tim Pawlenty as its CEO, despite his record of driving up electricity bills, say the Energy Bad Boys on Substack.

“Labour considers making it illegal to work when it is ‘too hot’” – An influential climate committee has recommended measures that would allow people to down tools during heatwaves, reports the Telegraph.

“Coal power generation surges in Southeast Asia” – ASEAN governments are abandoning Net Zero pledges and turning to fossil fuels as affordable energy sources amid a gas crunch and surging prices, according to Vijay Jayaraj in the Hill.

“The climate myth based on outdated assumptions and invalid scenarios” – Climate policy has been built on a central premise: that rising populations and expanding economies would inevitably drive ever-increasing pressure on the planet. But the world that gave rise to that assumption no longer exists, say Samuel Furfari and Roland Duchatelet at Clintel.