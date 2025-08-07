“Net Zero may doom Heathrow’s £49 billion expansion plans” – Heathrow Airport’s long-awaited proposals risk being grounded by Labour’s environmental commitments, according to the Telegraph.

“Reform threatens to pull solar subsidies over ‘desecration of countryside’” – Richard Tice has warned green investors that their money would be at risk under a Farage government, reports the Telegraph.

“Britons pay £33 million to switch off wind farms during Storm Floris” – Electricity networks are too congested to accept the boost in wind power, despite gusts of 100mph, says the Telegraph.

“Heat pump installations 90% below Miliband’s target” – At the current pace of heat pump installation, it would take 150 years to equip all homes with renewable heating technologies, according to the Telegraph.

“Two heat pump adverts banned for ‘misleading’ customers over £7,500 grant” – The energy watchdog says adverts suggesting households were ‘automatically eligible’ for cash if they installed heat pumps were “misleading”, reports the Telegraph.

“BBC Great Barrier Reef disinformation” – On Not A Lot of People Know That, Paul Homewood takes issue with the BBC’s doomongering about the Great Barrier Reef.

“BP scraps ‘reset’ plan after just six months and cuts 1,500 jobs” – BP’s overhaul paves the way for more asset sales and cost-cutting, with the CEO making it clear he has no time for Net Zero, says the Telegraph.

From the Climate Skeptic today

“Coral on Great Barrier Reef at Fifth Highest Level Since Records Began” – Coral on the Great Barrier Reef has hit its fifth highest level since records began. But somehow the BBC, Guardian and other mainstream media have spun it into an alarmist ‘tipping point’ narrative, says Chris Morrison.