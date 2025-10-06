“The US has exposed the central folly of Europe’s Net Zero evangelism” – Britain can learn from American energy policy, but it also needs a system of governance that allows for trial and error, says Douglas Carswell in the Telegraph.

“Trump admin puts $625 million toward keeping coal plants open, lower energy costs” – The Trump administration has announced a $625 million investment to boost America’s coal industry, a plan that aims to keep coal plants open, lower energy costs and enable the US to win the global race for dominance in AI, according to Fox Business.

“When will companies notice the cost of climate change?” – Time author Justin Worland is distressed that companies don’t understand alarmist predictions of future climate harms, says Eric Worrall in WUWT?

“Green energy’s high price: wind farms are ravaging nature, biodiversity” – Wind farms may look green, but they’re wreaking havoc on soil, plants, insects and wildlife with almost no impact on global temperatures, writes P. Gosselin on NoTricksZone.

“Boris Johnson says he went ‘far too fast’ on Net Zero” – Boris Johnson says he got “carried away” by the idea that renewable energy sources could replace fossil fuels and, as a result, electricity is “too expensive for ordinary people”, according to the Herald.