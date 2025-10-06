Climate News Round-Up
The latest science-driven news and analysis to counter the cult of climate catastrophe
“The US has exposed the central folly of Europe’s Net Zero evangelism” – Britain can learn from American energy policy, but it also needs a system of governance that allows for trial and error, says Douglas Carswell in the Telegraph.
“Trump admin puts $625 million toward keeping coal plants open, lower energy costs” – The Trump administration has announced a $625 million investment to boost America’s coal industry, a plan that aims to keep coal plants open, lower energy costs and enable the US to win the global race for dominance in AI, according to Fox Business.
“When will companies notice the cost of climate change?” – Time author Justin Worland is distressed that companies don’t understand alarmist predictions of future climate harms, says Eric Worrall in WUWT?
“Green energy’s high price: wind farms are ravaging nature, biodiversity” – Wind farms may look green, but they’re wreaking havoc on soil, plants, insects and wildlife with almost no impact on global temperatures, writes P. Gosselin on NoTricksZone.
“Boris Johnson says he went ‘far too fast’ on Net Zero” – Boris Johnson says he got “carried away” by the idea that renewable energy sources could replace fossil fuels and, as a result, electricity is “too expensive for ordinary people”, according to the Herald.
“Toyota sold a mere 18 EVs in its home market last month” – Toyota sold just 18 electric vehicles in its home market of Japan last month, reports Peter Johnson in electrek. And that includes its luxury Lexus brand.
From the Climate Skeptic today
“Net Zero crumbling slowly at first, then suddenly” – Net Zero has been slowly crumbling for years and is now entering the sudden collapse stage, says David Turver. The only people still backing it are the reality-denying zealots of DESNZ and the Climate Change Committee.