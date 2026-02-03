“Bad science, big consequences” – On Substack, Roger Pielke Jr reveals how a hugely influential climate report helped hard-wire exaggerated disaster forecasts into policy thinking.

“Labour backbenchers revolt over Starmer’s nuclear plans” – Sir Keir Starmer’s plan for a nuclear renaissance faces a rearguard action from Labour MPs and wildlife charities over claims it will be a “catastrophe” for nature, according to the Telegraph.

“Is Canada really warming?” – In the American Thinker, Tom Harris questions official claims that Canada is heating up at twice the global average.

“Aussie green radicals in despair at media ignoring their warnings” – The real reason the green agenda is collapsing is that nothing bad has happened, says Eric Worrall in WUWT?

“The climate agenda is collapsing – will the global poor finally be heard?” – Poor nations are refusing to follow Europe and the UN into economic suicide, writes Paul Driessen in Climate Dispatch.