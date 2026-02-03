Climate News Round-Up
The latest science-driven news and analysis to counter the cult of climate catastrophe
“Bad science, big consequences” – On Substack, Roger Pielke Jr reveals how a hugely influential climate report helped hard-wire exaggerated disaster forecasts into policy thinking.
“Labour backbenchers revolt over Starmer’s nuclear plans” – Sir Keir Starmer’s plan for a nuclear renaissance faces a rearguard action from Labour MPs and wildlife charities over claims it will be a “catastrophe” for nature, according to the Telegraph.
“Is Canada really warming?” – In the American Thinker, Tom Harris questions official claims that Canada is heating up at twice the global average.
“Aussie green radicals in despair at media ignoring their warnings” – The real reason the green agenda is collapsing is that nothing bad has happened, says Eric Worrall in WUWT?
“The climate agenda is collapsing – will the global poor finally be heard?” – Poor nations are refusing to follow Europe and the UN into economic suicide, writes Paul Driessen in Climate Dispatch.
“Argentine cherry crops are fine” – A single bad cherry season doesn’t equal climate change, and long-term data show Argentina’s production has grown, says Linnea Lueken in Climate Realism.
From the Climate Skeptic today:
“Where would freezing America be without fossil fuels?” – Americans freezing under the Polar Vortex should be grateful that the crazy plan to replace fossil fuels with intermittent renewables was aborted. Wind and solar will never keep us warm in winter, says Paul Homewood.