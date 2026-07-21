Climate News Round-Up
The latest science-driven news and analysis to counter the cult of climate catastrophe
“Households brace for fresh energy bill shock as Iran war pushes oil and gas prices higher” – Households face a renewed energy price shock after oil topped $90 for the first time in more than six weeks and gas soared, reports This is Money.
“Florida’s wildlife comeback undercuts climate fearmongering” – In Climate Change Dispatch, Thomas Richard says Florida’s wildlife is fighting back, with wetland animals turning the tables on invasive Burmese pythons and throwing a spanner in the works for gloomy climate predictions.
“Hosepipe ban extended across South” – South East Water is rolling out hosepipe restrictions to cover customers across Berkshire, Hampshire, Surrey and Sussex, says the BBC.
“A Guardian article indicates the UK’s climate hype may have peaked” – In ClimateRealism, Anthony Watts notes that the Guardian‘s complaint that nearly three-quarters of British media coverage of June’s heatwave failed to mention climate change is itself a telling sign that the climate alarm narrative is losing its grip on journalists.
“One society in history matches Britain’s Net Zero lunacy” – The Aztecs, whose civilisation was built on sacrificial piety and civilisational self-destruction, are the only historical parallel for Britain’s Net Zero obsession, notes Sean Thomas in the Telegraph.
“Affordable and reliable energy: where to from here?” – In Watt-Logic, Kathryn Porter argues that the hard realities of the energy transition demand an urgent rethink of how governments balance affordability and reliability.
From the Climate Skeptic today:
“Of course heat pump use is going to be rationed – what did you think a ‘smart meter’ was for?” – Many are shocked to hear that heat pump use is set to be rationed at times of energy shortage. But of course it is, says Ben Pile. What did you think a ‘smart meter’ and ‘smart grid’ were for? It’s not to save you money!