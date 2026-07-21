“Households brace for fresh energy bill shock as Iran war pushes oil and gas prices higher” – Households face a renewed energy price shock after oil topped $90 for the first time in more than six weeks and gas soared, reports This is Money.

“Florida’s wildlife comeback undercuts climate fearmongering” – In Climate Change Dispatch, Thomas Richard says Florida’s wildlife is fighting back, with wetland animals turning the tables on invasive Burmese pythons and throwing a spanner in the works for gloomy climate predictions.

“Hosepipe ban extended across South” – South East Water is rolling out hosepipe restrictions to cover customers across Berkshire, Hampshire, Surrey and Sussex, says the BBC.

“A Guardian article indicates the UK’s climate hype may have peaked” – In ClimateRealism, Anthony Watts notes that the Guardian‘s complaint that nearly three-quarters of British media coverage of June’s heatwave failed to mention climate change is itself a telling sign that the climate alarm narrative is losing its grip on journalists.

“One society in history matches Britain’s Net Zero lunacy” – The Aztecs, whose civilisation was built on sacrificial piety and civilisational self-destruction, are the only historical parallel for Britain’s Net Zero obsession, notes Sean Thomas in the Telegraph.