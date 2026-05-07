“‘Republican’ green energy fantasies and casualties” – In CFACT, Craig Rucker argues that Republicans who court an “all-of-the-above” energy strategy must drop their green virtue-signalling and get on board with the Trump administration.

“California’s climate overreach” – In Master Resource, Edward Ring reveals that California’s SB 982 would let the state’s Attorney General sue oil companies for “climate-attributable damages” without even needing to prove fault – a legal standard that should alarm anyone who values due process.

“Norway reopens North Sea gas fields to power millions of homes” – Norway has confirmed plans to revive three gas fields containing enough supply to heat millions of homes, increasing exports to the UK at a time when its own oil and gas output is plummeting by about 15% a year, says the Telegraph.

“Potholier than thou” – Is Labour really including climate metrics in its pothole rankings? asks Jit in Cliscep.

“New study: declining trends in 1980–2023 tropical cyclone frequency, accumulated energy” – A new peer-reviewed study has found that tropical cyclone frequency and accumulated energy have both been declining since 1980 – not quite the narrative you’ll find on the BBC, says Kenneth Richard on No Tricks Zone.