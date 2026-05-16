“Miliband’s North Sea law is hugely economically damaging” – The idea that Britain somehow helps the climate by importing more energy rather than producing it domestically is simply false, and Miliband’s legislation threatens to make energy more expensive and less secure for decades to come, writes Kathryn Porter in the Telegraph.

“Households saddled with up to eight bins” – Labour councils have imposed “overwhelming” recycling schemes on thousands of households, requiring as many as eight separate bins in a bureaucratic overreach that residents find maddening, notes the Telegraph.

“In which the Green Party commits an accidental fascism by passing a law with AfD support” – On his Substack, Eugyppius says Germany’s cartel parties have built an elaborate firewall around the AfD, yet the Greens have now voted through legislation with AfD support, exposing the absurdity at the heart of their democratic posturing.

“Dale Vince: I’d give Starmer cash to fight off leadership rivals” – One of Labour’s biggest donors has pledged to bankroll Sir Keir Starmer in any leadership battle, offering a financial lifeline as the Prime Minister faces mounting pressure from within, says the Telegraph.

“Block the Greens from power at every level” – No mainstream party should strike a coalition deal with extreme Greens, and every democratic actor has a duty to deny them a foothold at any level of government, says a Telegraph editorial.

“JCB boss: Stop conning taxpayers over £333 billion welfare bill” – Lord Bamford warns that the Government “can’t get away with” granting benefits of up to £60,000 a year to people who don’t work, and predicts a public revolt if ministers fail to act, reveals the Times.