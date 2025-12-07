“Heathrow ‘taxing’ motorists to meet Net Zero targets” – London’s busiest airport will increase its fees from £6 to £7 next year and introduce a new 10-minute drop-off zone time limit as part of a plan to meet climate goals, according to the Telegraph.

“Europe to ‘push back petrol car sales ban to 2040’” – The wheels are coming off Net Zero in Europe, reports the Times, as car bosses say that EU will delay the outlawing of new sales by five years, meaning the ban on the Continent would come a decade after the UK.

“If we weren’t so scared of radiation we could have more nuclear power” – The Fingleton Review into nuclear regulation has called for the Government to revisit how safety limits are imposed. Disasters like Chernobyl shouldn’t mean we overcorrect, says Tom Whipple in the Times.