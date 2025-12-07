Climate News Round-Up
The latest science-driven news and analysis to counter the cult of climate catastrophe
“Heathrow ‘taxing’ motorists to meet Net Zero targets” – London’s busiest airport will increase its fees from £6 to £7 next year and introduce a new 10-minute drop-off zone time limit as part of a plan to meet climate goals, according to the Telegraph.
“Europe to ‘push back petrol car sales ban to 2040’” – The wheels are coming off Net Zero in Europe, reports the Times, as car bosses say that EU will delay the outlawing of new sales by five years, meaning the ban on the Continent would come a decade after the UK.
“If we weren’t so scared of radiation we could have more nuclear power” – The Fingleton Review into nuclear regulation has called for the Government to revisit how safety limits are imposed. Disasters like Chernobyl shouldn’t mean we overcorrect, says Tom Whipple in the Times.
“Trump’s Nasa pick says nuclear propulsion will beat China to Mars” – Jared Isaacman thinks a programme akin to the Manhattan Project will help the US to win the new space race, reports the Times.
From the Climate Skeptic today
“OBR omits billions of green subsidies from budget forecast” – In last week’s budget forecast the OBR buried the eye-watering cost of Ed Miliband’s green subsidies in the small print, says Paul Homewood. It will add £1 billion a year to household energy bills.