Climate News Round-Up
The latest science-driven news and analysis to counter the cult of climate catastrophe
“The climate litigation swindle” – A flood of lawsuits utilising junk science is seeking to bankrupt energy companies and undermine the basis of American power, warns Heather Mac Donald in City Journal.
“Stop protecting insurance profiteers, San Francisco Chronicle, climate change is not responsible for California’s high cost of living” – In Climate Realism, Linnea Lueken slams the San Francisco Chronicle’s claims that California is suffering from the impacts of climate change and that oil companies should “pick up the tab”.
“Britain at risk of mobile signal rationing as energy costs soar” – Telecoms firms warn they may have to ration mobile signal to save energy, according to the Sun.
“Ed Miliband’s green energy is going to waste, says EDF boss” – The CEO of EDF has warned that green energy generated by Ed Miliband’s renewables drive is going to waste, says the Telegraph.
“Net Zero: bin it or back it?” – The Spectator has scheduled a debate on whether Net Zero should be scrapped.
From the Climate Skeptic today:
“The conflict between Net Zero and the energy demands of AI and crypto isn’t going away” – A “giant Yorkshire gas field” is to be exploited “to mine Bitcoin”, say the papers. No surprise there, says Ben Pile: the conflict between Net Zero and the vast energy demands of AI and crypto isn’t going away.