“Tory leader says the future of North Sea industry is in jeopardy” – Kemi Badenoch has accused John Swinney of “running scared” from the Greens over his party’s failure to back two controversial oil and gas developments, reports the Mail.

“Horstine the whale: an obituary” – On his Substack, Eugyppius mourns the dumbass whale that swam up the Elbe and met an inevitable end.

“Hottest day of the year as temperatures hit 28.4C with new heatwave” – Temperatures reach 28.4C in Cambridge, Heathrow and Cranwell, Lincolnshire according to the Met Office, beating the previous 2026 record of 26.6C observed in London on April 8th, says the Mail.

“Why is it so hot? Scientists credit block of high pressure over Europe” – The heatwave is largely being driven by a large, stable block of high pressure over western Europe, according to Professor Hannah Cloke, a hydrologist at the University of Reading, according the Mail.

“Time to end the injustice of ‘environmental justice’” – Environmental justice is far from the first policy to harm the people it claims to help, and pulling the plug on as much of this as possible may well be the most important part of Trump’s community development agenda, says Watts Up With That?