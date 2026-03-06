“Waste from ‘clean energy’ piles up across the US” – Waste from wind turbines and other clean energy tech has been building up dramatically across America, according to CFACT.

“New car sales hit high as electric vehicle share shrinks” – New car registrations soared to a 20-year high in February, but electric vehicle sales have shrunk, reports Business Matters.

“Stop the war, cos global warming!” – Some climate loons have decided wars should stop because of global warming, writes Paul Homewood in Not a Lot of People Know That.

“The radical Left’s green scam is running out of fuel” – Radical climate groups have gone to court yet again to fight the repeal of an unscientific endangerment finding, reports Sydney Rodman in Watts Up With That?

“Media’s climate alarm over air conditioning ignores its life-saving benefits” – Alarmist media stories about air conditioning fuelling climate change have conveniently ignored how cooling tech saves thousands of lives from heat every year, says Linnea Lueken in Climate Change Dispatch.

“New study: a century warming of 1.1°C is ‘commonplace’ and ‘not unusual’” – New analysis shows that warming of around 1.1°C over a century has happened many times before during our current interglacial period and is nothing new, writes Keneth Richard on NoTricksZone.