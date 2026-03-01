Climate News Round-Up
The latest science-driven news and analysis to counter the cult of climate catastrophe
“No, Earth.com, climate change isn’t causing dangerous fungus outbreaks” – Alarmist claims that climate change fuels outbreaks of deadly fungi have been debunked: the evidence simply doesn’t hold up, says Anthony Watts in ClimateRealism.
“Bloomberg Net Zero Obituary: “Even at the peak of its popularity, Net Zero looked far-fetched”” – Bloomberg was until recently Net Zero’s chief champion, yet now it says it was always obvious that Net Zero ambitions were not grounded in reality, notes Eric Worrall in WUWT.
“EPA’s CO2 reversal is welcome opening for developing world” – With the EPA backing away from its regulation of greenhouse gases, developing countries should waste no time in severing whatever restrictions Western climate overseers have placed on their use of fossil fuels, argues Vijay Jayaraj in WUWT.
“We didn’t just get expensive electricity. We built a system that makes it inevitable.” – We haven’t merely ended up with expensive electricity — we’ve engineered a system that locks in high costs forever, says William Murray in WUWT.
From the Climate Skeptic today:
“The Right is Still Foolishly Rejecting Fossil Fuels” – The Right talks a good game on Net Zero scepticism. But, as the latest report from the Centre for Policy Studies shows, it’s still clinging to myths about ‘cheap’ renewables and rejecting fossil fuels, says Ben Pile.