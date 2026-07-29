“Net Zero ‘will cost households £1,400 a year by 2030’” – Britain’s energy network will cost consumers £40 billion a year by the end of the decade, reports the Times.

“Grid bosses tried to water down rules before blackout scare” – NESO reduced the number of shock absorbers used to stabilise the grid in the period leading up to a near-blackout event, says the Telegraph.

“Have the events of June 23rd exposed failures in Ofgem’s approach to regulation?” – On her Watt-Logic blog, Kathryn Porter argues that Ofgem is putting itself at risk of breaching its own statutory duties by refusing to launch an independent review of the energy security failures of June 23rd.

“National Grid operator uses fax machines, fails to file crucial risk reports, Ofgem report claims” – According to an Ofgem report, the National Grid operator is still using fax machines and has failed to file crucial risk reports, says This Is Money.

“Badenoch must reverse course on Net Zero before she destroys the Conservatives” – Kemi Badenoch’s so-called ‘green purge’ is a threat to the future of the Conservative Party and must be urgently reversed, according to Ambrose Evans-Pritchard in the Telegraph.

“Why warnings over gas storage could push up energy bills this winter” – Warnings over inadequate gas storage levels are set to push energy bills even higher this winter, says This Is Money.

“Fourth 35°C heatwave hits sun-scorched Britain amid wildfire fears” – Britain has entered its fourth heatwave of the year, with temperatures predicted to soar to 35°C today and fears of wildfires breaking out in drought-hit regions, reports the Mail.

“No, it’s not ‘climate change’ burning Europe: it’s the fuel” – Why do these big fires near urban interfaces only happen in nations with overwhelming green policies? wonders Monica Showalter in the American Thinker.

“Are the recent Northwest wildfires a sign of global warming? The science says no” – A detailed US meteorological analysis finds no credible evidence linking the recent spate of Northwest wildfires to climate change, reveals the Cliff Mass Weather Blog.

“Climate change is real, but it is an unfortunate fact that renewables are useless” – The claim that a green energy revolution is underway simply does not stack up, says John Constable in the Telegraph.

“Comments on golden eagle errors in Wyoming’s wildlife action plan” – At CFACT, David Wojick warns that Wyoming’s draft State Wildlife Action Plan contains serious errors that leave golden eagles dangerously exposed to being killed by wind turbines.