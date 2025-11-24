COP30 Ends in a Shambles
Outside Europe the world long ago worked out that fossil fuels are an essential, not a luxury
But where are the clowns?
Send in the clowns
Don’t bothеr, they’re herе
As I predicted a couple of weeks ago when COP30 began, a last-minute agreement was struck which ended up satisfying nobody, following threatened walkouts and tantrums.
A minority of countries, led by the UK and the EU, wanted the agreement to include a legally binding roadmap on how and when the world would transition away from fossil fuels – something that the world had committed to in principle at COP28. Such a roadmap would put meat on the bones of what had been no more than a vague promise to do something at some stage in the future.
