But where are the clowns? Send in the clowns Don’t bothеr, they’re herе

As I predicted a couple of weeks ago when COP30 began, a last-minute agreement was struck which ended up satisfying nobody, following threatened walkouts and tantrums.

A minority of countries, led by the UK and the EU, wanted the agreement to include a legally binding roadmap on how and when the world would transition away from fossil fuels – something that the world had committed to in principle at COP28. Such a roadmap would put meat on the bones of what had been no more than a vague promise to do something at some stage in the future.