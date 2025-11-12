COP30 is the Definition of Insanity
Every year the 'urgent need' to cut CO2 emissions is proclaimed, and every year they go up
When Neville Chamberlain flew home from Munich in 1938, he held up a piece of paper and declared “peace for our time”.
COPs really are not much different. Every year the Chairman stands up and announces a piece of paper for our time.
The assembled audience wipes away the tears, cheers and slaps backs, all of them ecstatic that the world has been pulled back from the brink of catastrophe at the last minute following days of intense negotiation.
And a year later they are all back doing the same thing again. What’s the definition of insanity?
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Climate Skeptic to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.