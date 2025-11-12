When Neville Chamberlain flew home from Munich in 1938, he held up a piece of paper and declared “peace for our time”.

COPs really are not much different. Every year the Chairman stands up and announces a piece of paper for our time.

The assembled audience wipes away the tears, cheers and slaps backs, all of them ecstatic that the world has been pulled back from the brink of catastrophe at the last minute following days of intense negotiation.

And a year later they are all back doing the same thing again. What’s the definition of insanity?