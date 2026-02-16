“Climate-tormented New York Times wonders ‘what’s up with this big freeze?’” – Apparently, the NY Times has snowflakes for brains as it struggled to find the climate change link in the blistering cold that has gripped the Eastern Seaboard, according to Joseph Vazquez on NewsBusters.

“Reality hits the Washington Post’s ever-shrinking climate desk” – It’s not sad in the least that the Washington Post has cut its climate “reporting” team down to five lonely reporters, says Issues & Insights.

“Miliband must publish his secret China energy deal” – On Net Zero Watch, Maurice Cousins argues that when energy security is national security, secrecy over dependence is a risk Britain can’t afford.

“Starmer surrenders to Brussels” – Sir Keir Starmer has drawn up plans to ramp up UK Net Zero targets and hand over control of energy policy to Brussels in a bid to tighten ties with the EU, reports the Mail.