The Climate Skeptic

The Climate Skeptic

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ian Watkins's avatar
Ian Watkins
2h

David is a little more forthright in his language on his Substack. 🤣

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Toby Young · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture