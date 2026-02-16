Climate News Round-Up
The latest science-driven news and analysis to counter the cult of climate catastrophe
“Climate-tormented New York Times wonders ‘what’s up with this big freeze?’” – Apparently, the NY Times has snowflakes for brains as it struggled to find the climate change link in the blistering cold that has gripped the Eastern Seaboard, according to Joseph Vazquez on NewsBusters.
“Reality hits the Washington Post’s ever-shrinking climate desk” – It’s not sad in the least that the Washington Post has cut its climate “reporting” team down to five lonely reporters, says Issues & Insights.
“Miliband must publish his secret China energy deal” – On Net Zero Watch, Maurice Cousins argues that when energy security is national security, secrecy over dependence is a risk Britain can’t afford.
“Starmer surrenders to Brussels” – Sir Keir Starmer has drawn up plans to ramp up UK Net Zero targets and hand over control of energy policy to Brussels in a bid to tighten ties with the EU, reports the Mail.
“AR7a results expose Government lies” – The latest AR7a results suggest ministers have not been straight about the real cost of Net Zero, says David Turver on his Eigen Values Substack.
From the Climate Skeptic today:
“Glacier scaremongering” – A new study is freaking out over 3,100 “surging” glaciers, claiming they’re even worse than shrinking. But Paul Homewood says calm down: from Glacier Bay to the Alps, glaciers have always advanced and retreated.
David is a little more forthright in his language on his Substack. 🤣