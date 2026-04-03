Climate News Round-Up
The latest science-driven news and analysis to counter the cult of climate catastrophe
“Jim Ratcliffe backs Tory plans to scrap Net Zero taxes” – Chemicals tycoon Jim Ratcliffe has backed Tory plans to scrap Net Zero taxes to help British industry compete globally, reports GB News.
“Rachel Reeves opens rift with Ed Miliband by backing North Sea drilling” – Rachel Reeves has opened a clear rift with Ed Miliband by publicly backing North Sea oil and gas exploration, according to the Times.
“SNP backs North Sea drilling in U-turn” – The SNP has performed a major U-turn by backing North Sea drilling, reports the BBC.
“Where’s my free BMW?” – In the Spectator, Rod Liddle highlights the absurdity of modern green policies.
“Low intensity tornado wrecks major solar farm, creating a potential toxic dump” – A low-intensity tornado has wrecked a major solar farm, raising concerns it could create a toxic dump from damaged panels, according to No Tricks Zone.
From the Climate Skeptic today:
“The strange new Left-wing cult of Ed Miliband” – A strange new Left-wing cult of Ed Miliband has emerged that claims he has effectively been in power for the last 18 years. This greatly exaggerates the talents of the man, says Ben Pile: he is a symptom, not a cause.
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