The closure of the Strait of Hormuz is a missile on course to blow the neo-Malthusian death cult of Net Zero to smithereens. The reduction of up to 25% in the global supply of hydrocarbons is a serious dress rehearsal for the full Net Zero calamity. Hard lessons are about to be learnt across the world, particularly in already de-industrialising countries in Europe, that reliable energy is just one crucial use of hydrocarbons. Fertiliser, medicines, plastics, construction materials – it might be quicker to list products that do not rely on hydrocarbons. Yet the UK has an Energy Minister in power who, if reports are to be believed, will refuse any gas to be drawn from a new North Sea field that could increase supply from British sources by around 6% in only a few months. ‘Mad’ and ‘Sinister’ are names often attached to Edward Miliband; now more people are calling it out for what they say it really looks like: Treason.

Treason is defined as a citizen betraying the state by aiding its enemies. It has become crystal clear that pursuing a path to true Net Zero will destroy a country’s industrial base (in the UK that process is well under way), reduce food supplies to starvation levels (hydrocarbon-based fertiliser has doubled crop yields around the world in the last few decades) and cause the deaths of thousands of people in only intermittently warmed houses. A country weakened in this fashion would be prey to stronger tribes whether it be the Caliphate or a frisky Boris the Bear. The best outcome might be to become a protectorate of a pitying power such as the USA.

The excuse that this unfolding tragedy is required because the climate is in crisis looks thinner by the day. As the full implications of Net Zero start to dawn, proof from the scientific process about atmospheric carbon dioxide is replacing imaginative ‘settled’ opinions from rigged computer models. The Greta madness – autism on stilts – is fading into history, although many would argue that the process is still not fast enough.

Is this all a headline-grabbing exaggeration of the effects of Net Zero? Maybe, one might hope so, but let us recall the horror show that unfolded in the British Parliament last year when around 200 MPs were prepared to vote for a private bill that would have reduced the use of all hydrocarbons, domestic and imported, to 10% within less than a decade. You surely didn’t need to be Brain of Britain to work out that this would have led to mass starvation, death, disease and societal collapse in the near future. Yet all the LibDems, all the Greens, 90 Labour MPs from the governing party and two crackpot Conservatives were in favour.