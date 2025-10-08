Cutting CO2 Emissions Remains Conservative Party Policy, Says Environment Network Head
It's Net Zero by the back door
Earlier this week I asked the rhetorical question of how the Conservative Environment Network would respond to Kemi Badenoch’s pledge to ditch the Climate Change Act and Net Zero targets.
The CEN, you will recall, has been campaigning for years to eliminate all UK emissions of greenhouse gases by “mid-century”.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Climate Skeptic to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.