Onshore renewable energy operator Dale Vince has collected over £145 million of state subsidies over the last 20 years, according to recent research compiled by David Turver from published accounts and government sources. But profits may be at risk, concludes Turver, with current subsidies running out and an aging wind fleet declining in performance. The subsidies of course are ultimately paid by British electricity consumers to promote the growth of wind power. Vince has donated £5.4 million to the ruling Labour party in recent years and will no doubt be hoping that even more generous future state payments will be available, and the planning brakes on onshore wind farms are lifted.

The bulk of the subsidies for his Ecotricity operation come from the Renewable Obligations Certificates (ROC) scheme. This scheme was remarkably generous and until 2017 it handed out tradable financial certificates. Vince often states that his companies are subsidy-free but ROCs are essentially moolah for megawatts. The scheme is a transfer of wealth from consumers to producers via the State and over the last 20 years the entrepreneurial Vince has collected £115 million. Alas, the scheme only subsidises windmills for their first 20 years of operation, and in the latest financial period the ROC contribution fell from £9.15 million to £7.87 million.