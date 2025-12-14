A new report this week from the National Energy System Operator (NESO), has blown up Ed Miliband’s mad Net Zero plans.

According to NESO, aiming for an 80% reduction in emissions by 2050, instead of the current 100% target, could save the UK £350 billion, £14 billion a year. NESO is the official, state-owned body responsible for planning and running the UK’s energy systems, so what they say carries a lot of weight.

In the summer, they published a set of Future Energy Scenarios, FES, mapping out how we might achieve Net Zero by 2050. They considered different pathways, such as full electrification and mass rollout of hydrogen technology. Their central case was called the “Holistic Transition”, a balanced mix of everything.