Massed Green forces are being mobilised and rushed to the American front to try to quell a disturbing outbreak of genuine climate science debate. Activist battalions under the command of Green Blob-funded Leo Hickman from Carbon Brief are engaged in a “crowdsourced” attempt to “fact check” a recent climate report from the US Department of Energy (DoE). This was published at the same time that it is proposed to remove carbon dioxide from 2009 endangerment findings, leading to inevitable major rollbacks of rules backing the Net Zero fantasy. The Guardian has already reported that the report is a “farce full of misinformation” and now the former Guardian writer Hickman is writing to scientists quoted in the report, seeking help in identifying any inaccuracies and what is termed “mischaracterisation”.

At first, his email was not sent to the scientist Dr Roger Pielke Jnr, despite his work being quoted 30 times from eight peer-reviewed articles that he authored or co-authored, along with three posts from his Substack. In his latest post, Pielke gives a detailed review of how his work was reported and concludes that, in each instance, it was cited accurately. As a scientist, he said he had some suggestions – he does not directly say so, but they are on the grounds that that is what genuine scientists do, even if they disagree with each other. Overall, he awarded the five science authors “a strong A”.