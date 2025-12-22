A bitter row has broken out following Dr Roy Spencer’s backing of the UK Met Office’s controversial temperature record amid accusations of Met Office bias and poorly sited weather stations.

Dr Spencer asserts that his simple bias reduction modelling of daily high (Tmax) and low (Tmin) UK summer temperatures over the last 65 years produces variations in average temperature “essentially identical” to those published by the Met Office. But there are those who point out that coming to the same conclusion by using two different ways to measure the same faulty data doesn’t alter the fact the data are faulty in the first place.