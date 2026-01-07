Global temperature anomalies on both land and sea are dropping like a stone. Net Zero-obsessed mainstream media, science and politics do not do cooling. Confirmation bias that holds humans responsible for hockey-stick style global warming with all its risible ‘settled’ notions has gravely damaged genuine climate science. But the world is cooling rapidly and the silence from the mainstream is both laughable and disgraceful.

Exhibit 1: The accurate UAH satellite record shows the plunge clearly with the difference or anomaly from the 1991-2020 average falling during 2025 to end the year at just 0.3°C.

Needless to say, mainstream media ignore satellite temperature data. In January 2022 at the height of the Greta climate hysteria, Google AdSense banned a page promoting the monthly update on the grounds of publishing “unreliable and harmful claims”. In the UK, the stone-dropping global inconvenience was passed over recently in favour of highlighting the latest hooey from the Met Office claiming another local ‘hottest year evah’ based on its junk, unnaturally heat-ravaged weather stations. Rather than advance a balanced global view (or even mention it), the Met Office activists proclaimed that its six hundredth of a degree centigrade ‘record’ was made 260 times more likely due to humans fiddling with the weather. Such imaginative precision from such junk data is a wonder to behold. Science, it is not.