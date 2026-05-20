Ed Miliband has now decided that no price is too high to achieve Net Zero.

The Mail reports:

The UK has backtracked on its pledge to ban slave labour from its renewable supply chain to meet Ed Miliband’s Net Zero goals.

Labour enshrined in law a promise that its state-run company GB Energy would not fund companies using forced labour.

But following a probe that revealed that it had funded solar panels for schools without guarantees that they were ethically manufactured, it rowed back.

In a statement, the Energy Department introduced a new caveat to say that it would only ensure panels were free from forced labour “as far as possible”.

The move provoked fury from campaigners who demanded that Ministers uphold the commitment to guaranteeing supply chains.

Sir Iain Duncan Smith, an arch China-sceptic, pointed to the Government legislation which he said had “no caveat”.

The amendment committed Ministers to taking “measures for ensuring that slavery and human trafficking is not taking place in its business or supply chains”.