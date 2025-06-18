The Climate Skeptic

Jaime Jessop
Jun 18

What Milibrain's superdense walnut of a brain fails to comprehend is the fundamental difference between the way that fossil fuel derived energy is collected and delivered vs. the way that 'renewable' energy is. Fossil fuels must be located, extracted, refined if necessary and then delivered to generating stations where they are combusted to release their stored chemical energy. This prospecting, extraction, processing, delivery, consumption chain creates many high quality, high paid jobs and those jobs are mostly permanent - at least for as long as the extraction and consumption of the fuels goes on. Renewables are a totally different ball game. Wind turbines and solar panels are essentially passive collectors of low density, widely dispersed environmental energy. Once set up and in operation, they create very few real jobs - except for the sheep munching the poor quality grass between the solar panels that is! The only real jobs are in construction and they don't offer permanent employment.

Robin Guenier
Jun 18

We face an utterly absurd situation: forget 'jobs', the Net Zero policy means the UK is legally obliged to pursue an unachievable, disastrous and pointless policy – a policy that would probably result in Britain’s economic destruction.

